IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.78

iGo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGOI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.78 and traded as low as $3.07. IGO shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 9,500 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $24.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78.

IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.09 million during the quarter.

iGo, Inc engages in the provision of metallic blade products for the meat cutting, food cutting and wood cutting industries to the global market. The company was founded on May 4, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

