Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,573,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,167 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 0.5% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 3.99% of Illinois Tool Works worth $2,810,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.88.

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.16. 22,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.29 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.37 and a 200 day moving average of $226.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

