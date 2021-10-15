ImageCash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. One ImageCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ImageCash has traded 51.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ImageCash has a total market cap of $9,881.71 and approximately $1.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00070777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00071755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00109227 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,873.80 or 1.00209881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,813.37 or 0.06176082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002609 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

