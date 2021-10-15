Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. 1,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,615. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $221.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immunic will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 15,671 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 469,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 401,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 34,527 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

