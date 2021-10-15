ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.45

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.45 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.04 ($0.09). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 7.49 ($0.10), with a volume of 132,503 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34.

In other ImmuPharma news, insider Sanjeev Pandya purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, metabolism, anti-infectives, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

