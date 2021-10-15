Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,193.47

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,193.47 ($15.59) and traded as low as GBX 1,102 ($14.40). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 1,110 ($14.50), with a volume of 212,026 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Impax Asset Management Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,193.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,102.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.