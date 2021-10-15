Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.32

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$43.32 and last traded at C$43.24, with a volume of 145916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.02.

The company has a market capitalization of C$30.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.20.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 4.7499996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently -176.47%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

