Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will report $4.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.92 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $15.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.47 billion to $15.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $18.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Infosys in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 21.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Infosys by 49.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Infosys by 54.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the first quarter valued at $193,000. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. Infosys has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

