Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to post sales of $4.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.92 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $15.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.47 billion to $15.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $18.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Shares of INFY opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in Infosys by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Infosys by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 16.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

