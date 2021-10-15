Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Inhibitor Therapeutics stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with cancer. It focuses on SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented, oral formulation of Itraconazole, for treatment of prostate and lung cancers. The company was founded on September 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

