Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) Trading 0.2% Higher

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.95 and last traded at $27.93. 1,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.