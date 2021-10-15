InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Up 53.1% This Week

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 44.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $426,388.56 and $14.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 53.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.12 or 0.00317215 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007820 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002072 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,818,512 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

