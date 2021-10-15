Insider Buying: Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) major shareholder William Monroe acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, William Monroe purchased 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, William Monroe purchased 2 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $6.44.

On Monday, July 19th, William Monroe purchased 75 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $229.50.

On Thursday, October 7th, William Monroe purchased 54,375 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $172,912.50.

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Monroe bought 295,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $932,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, William Monroe bought 5,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $15,050.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, William Monroe purchased 40,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00.

NYSE:ICD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.56. 787,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 6.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 151.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

