Insider Buying: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Buys 400 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Wendye Robbins purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $11,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wendye Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Wendye Robbins bought 1,475 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.39 per share, for a total transaction of $46,300.25.

On Friday, August 20th, Wendye Robbins bought 600 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $17,718.00.

NASDAQ RAPT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.90. 165,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,978. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $970.16 million, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.04.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. As a group, analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RAPT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 25,538 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

