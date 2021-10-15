Insider Buying: Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN) Director Gareth Oswald Thomas purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,774,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,509,600.

WHN traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.40. 139,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,094. The company has a market cap of C$50.48 million and a PE ratio of -19.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.58. Westhaven Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$0.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Westhaven Gold Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.10 price target on Westhaven Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

