Insider Selling: 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) CTO Sells 55,897 Shares of Stock

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ TWOU traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.82. 458,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,098. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter worth about $29,761,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,947,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of 2U by 91.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after acquiring an additional 475,339 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 5,841.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 380,524 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 39.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,447,000 after acquiring an additional 354,647 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWOU. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.