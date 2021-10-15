Insider Selling: Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Sells 533 Shares of Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $18,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 2,200 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $76,384.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 438 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $15,111.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 1,144 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $39,502.32.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 4,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $155,700.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 9,717 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $336,985.56.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 6,000 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $263,775.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,000 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $248,710.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $269,175.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $272,175.00.

ALCO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 39,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,640. Alico, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $258.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Research analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently -833.33%.

ALCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 42.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 5.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 16.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 100.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

