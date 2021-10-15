Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 13,888 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,755.34, for a total value of $38,266,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sergey Brin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.28, for a total value of $38,865,310.92.

On Thursday, September 9th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total value of $39,948,930.70.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total value of $37,967,109.29.

On Monday, August 9th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total value of $37,844,469.42.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,829.02. 44,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,756. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,514.62 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,808.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,572.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,102.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

