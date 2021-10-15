Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells 66,845 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 66,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $4,885,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

George J. Christ also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $3,765,500.00.

Shares of ALTR traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.17. 9,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,655. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $76.91. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -811.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.54.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.50 million. Research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALTR shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.7% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 5,245,025 shares of the software’s stock worth $361,749,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,352,432 shares of the software’s stock worth $300,187,000 after acquiring an additional 85,025 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,400,385 shares of the software’s stock worth $87,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,353 shares of the software’s stock worth $62,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,129 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

