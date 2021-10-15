Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder Sells 104,166 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder John Krystynak sold 104,166 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $9,395,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Krystynak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AppLovin alerts:

On Thursday, October 7th, John Krystynak sold 20,498 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,677,966.28.

On Friday, September 24th, John Krystynak sold 16,702 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,343,174.84.

On Friday, September 10th, John Krystynak sold 12,800 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $1,025,280.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $855,874.46.

AppLovin stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,229. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $92.65.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

APP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $217,002,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,005,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $178,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.