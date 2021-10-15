Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells 13,500 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.81, for a total transaction of $5,154,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $5,072,625.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 39 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total transaction of $14,497.08.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,563 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total transaction of $580,998.36.

On Monday, August 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total transaction of $5,088,690.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $897,868.75.

Arista Networks stock traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $389.78. 433,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,792. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.35 and a twelve month high of $396.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $363.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.