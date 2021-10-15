Insider Selling: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $313,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BFAM stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,949. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.20.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.