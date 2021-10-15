Insider Selling: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $313,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BFAM stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,949. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.20.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
