Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $113,460.00.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,716. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average of $55.13. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after buying an additional 1,418,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ciena by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,121,000 after buying an additional 290,606 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,369,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,388,000 after buying an additional 567,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,419,000 after buying an additional 719,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIEN. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

