Insider Selling: DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Insider Sells 19,166 Shares of Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,710,182.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Harold Matthew Norman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,838 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $1,285,941.42.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Harold Matthew Norman sold 25,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,373,250.00.

DigitalOcean stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,271. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.56.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $1,263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $36,062,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $4,207,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $1,245,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

