Insider Selling: Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HELE traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $225.67. 106,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,648. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HELE. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

