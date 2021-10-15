Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) General Counsel Sells 761 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total value of $601,220.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HUBS traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $790.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,259. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $685.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.29. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.87 and a 1 year high of $817.33. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.19 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Europe raised their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on HubSpot from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on HubSpot from $685.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $763.48.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

