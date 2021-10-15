Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) General Counsel Sells 761 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total value of $601,220.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
HUBS traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $790.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,259. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $685.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.29. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.87 and a 1 year high of $817.33. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.19 and a beta of 1.67.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Europe raised their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on HubSpot from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on HubSpot from $685.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $763.48.
About HubSpot
HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.