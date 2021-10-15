Insider Selling: Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $308,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Lebwohl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, September 21st, David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $359,544.00.

On Monday, August 9th, David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00.

NTLA stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.49. 656,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,735. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.71.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 434.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.