Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells 18,574 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,329,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,337,070.27.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $1,266,864.33.

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $1,193,315.25.

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $1,185,700.32.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $1,206,009.82.

On Monday, September 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,259 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $1,182,635.43.

On Friday, September 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $1,161,741.15.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,416 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $1,108,643.20.

On Monday, September 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,056,606.44.

On Friday, September 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,145,211.18.

NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $71.09. 27,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,657. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

