Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $79,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

KTOS stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 566,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,064. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.37.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,767,000 after buying an additional 3,103,696 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 88.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,505,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,062,000 after buying an additional 1,174,730 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,493,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,044,000 after buying an additional 1,162,337 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after purchasing an additional 778,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

