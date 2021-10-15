Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 8,292 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.49, for a total value of $2,218,027.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total value of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total value of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $3,781.05.

MORN stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.99. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.04. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.75 and a twelve month high of $288.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

