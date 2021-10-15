Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $220,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.03. 6,248,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,514,065. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $62.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. Newmont’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Newmont by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,612,000 after purchasing an additional 358,368 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

