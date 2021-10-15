Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells 65 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Bridget O’rourke sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.43, for a total value of $17,317.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bridget O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Bridget O’rourke sold 65 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.60, for a total value of $16,614.00.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.75. 115,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,513. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 622.67, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Penumbra by 18,222.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,479,000 after purchasing an additional 194,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,146,000 after buying an additional 153,186 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,603,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after buying an additional 75,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,996,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Truist started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.22.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

