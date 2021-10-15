Insider Selling: Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Insider Sells 3,636 Shares of Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) insider Peter G. Traber sold 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $15,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 534,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.02. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 45.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SELB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.