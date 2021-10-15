Insider Selling: Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Sells 358 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $58,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy Emanuelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $54,065.16.

On Monday, August 16th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,528. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $222.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.54.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Summit Insights increased their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

