Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) COO Sells 35,515 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 35,515 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $2,860,022.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $2.79 on Friday, hitting $80.90. 9,002,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,174,294. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average is $71.31. The company has a market capitalization of $146.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,092,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,688 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.