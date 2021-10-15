Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $7,590,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $6,772,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total value of $7,237,125.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total transaction of $6,094,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total transaction of $6,069,375.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total transaction of $5,071,725.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total transaction of $4,904,550.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total value of $4,813,425.00.

UPST stock traded up $10.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $390.59. 426,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881,118. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.90. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $380.22.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,352,000 after buying an additional 279,256 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 54.7% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after purchasing an additional 538,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after buying an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

