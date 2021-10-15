Insider Selling: XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO John Simard sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $229,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Simard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, John Simard sold 21,125 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $272,512.50.

On Thursday, October 7th, John Simard sold 39,286 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $489,110.70.

On Tuesday, October 5th, John Simard sold 14,218 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $179,999.88.

On Friday, October 1st, John Simard sold 19,684 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $260,419.32.

On Wednesday, September 29th, John Simard sold 16,396 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $219,870.36.

On Monday, September 27th, John Simard sold 29,890 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $442,670.90.

On Friday, September 24th, John Simard sold 11,418 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $165,446.82.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, John Simard sold 19,669 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $297,788.66.

On Monday, September 20th, John Simard sold 13,471 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $202,873.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.42. 1,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,531. XBiotech Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 60.47%. The business had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in XBiotech by 722.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in XBiotech by 7.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in XBiotech by 111.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 82,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in XBiotech by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 23,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in XBiotech by 42.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 31,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

