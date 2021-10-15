Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.61, for a total value of $2,048,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $1,829,170.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Amit Sinha sold 14,066 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.72, for a total transaction of $3,793,881.52.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total transaction of $1,709,190.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total transaction of $1,731,380.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total transaction of $1,646,820.00.

ZS stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.78. The stock had a trading volume of 64,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,660. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $294.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 128.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

