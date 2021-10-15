Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Sells 2,655 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $50,869.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,830. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $20.00.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

