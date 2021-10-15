Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $512.10 Million

Analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will report $512.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $502.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $519.90 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $420.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.28 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $112.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

In other Installed Building Products news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435 over the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $114,657,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $62,009,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $60,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 497.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,450,000 after buying an additional 311,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 9,994.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after buying an additional 264,866 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

