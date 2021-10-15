Insured Finance (INFI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,932.00

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $4,932.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0833 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00068345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.56 or 0.00111114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00070497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,722.56 or 1.00032916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,852.83 or 0.06244225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

