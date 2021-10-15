Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,439,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $1,363,200.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,285,800.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $1,276,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $1,298,400.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $1,293,000.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,250,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $1,203,200.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $1,189,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 22,200 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,368,852.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.09. The stock had a trading volume of 27,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.48.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

