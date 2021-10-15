Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,102 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 145.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,337,070.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 910,040 shares of company stock worth $57,498,580. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IBKR opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.48.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

