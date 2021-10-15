Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $99.18

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 99.18 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 81 ($1.06). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 81.74 ($1.07), with a volume of 15,567 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 95.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.76 million and a P/E ratio of 29.19.

Intercede Group Company Profile (LON:IGP)

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

