Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $315.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will announce sales of $315.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $316.50 million and the lowest is $314.00 million. Interface posted sales of $278.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Interface stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Interface has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $899.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 2.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 3.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,158,000 after buying an additional 520,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,247,000 after buying an additional 185,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Interface by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after buying an additional 91,463 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Interface by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after buying an additional 346,236 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

