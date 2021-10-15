International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,626 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.16% of International Business Machines worth $1,525,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.39. The company had a trading volume of 160,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,639. The company has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.66 and its 200 day moving average is $141.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.75.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.