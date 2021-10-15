International Business Machines (IBM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect International Business Machines to post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect International Business Machines to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IBM opened at $143.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.75.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

