Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of IRRHF stock remained flat at $$4,308.28 on Friday. Interroll has a 12 month low of $4,308.28 and a 12 month high of $4,308.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,308.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,579.57.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Interroll in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. Its products include rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company offers driven conveyor rollers, control systems, and drum motors; conveyors and sorters, including cross-belt sorters, belt curves, modular conveyor platforms, and modular pallet conveyor platforms; and flow storage solutions for pallets and packages.

