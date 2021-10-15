Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.26

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 59517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISNPY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

