Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,788 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $13,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,537,000 after purchasing an additional 86,757 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,648,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,245,000 after purchasing an additional 132,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $39.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

